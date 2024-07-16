Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

VCEL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. 32,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5,136.86 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,791 shares of company stock worth $1,949,394. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

