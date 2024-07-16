Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after buying an additional 2,447,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,473,000 after purchasing an additional 168,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,816,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,298,000 after buying an additional 140,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after buying an additional 189,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after buying an additional 142,175 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

