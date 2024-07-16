Vicor (VICR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

VICR opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. Vicor has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $98.38.

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

