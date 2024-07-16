Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $8,986,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

