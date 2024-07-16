VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of VFS opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $342,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

