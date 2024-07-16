Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. The stock has a market cap of $937.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

