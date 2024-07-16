VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $5.99. VirnetX shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 3,814 shares traded.
VirnetX Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $22.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
