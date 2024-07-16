VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $5.99. VirnetX shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 3,814 shares traded.

VirnetX Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX

About VirnetX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in VirnetX by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in VirnetX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

