Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIRT opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

