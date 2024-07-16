Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Trading 3.3% Higher

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.54. 15,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 42,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visionary in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Visionary alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GV

Visionary Stock Performance

About Visionary

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.