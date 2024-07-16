VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.