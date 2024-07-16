Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Declares Dividend of €0.15

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance Stock Performance
LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Volta Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.
Volta Finance Company Profile
