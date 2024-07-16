Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Declares Dividend of €0.15

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volta Finance Stock Performance

LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Volta Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.