W. R. Berkley Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WRB)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.33 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Earnings History and Estimates for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

