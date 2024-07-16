Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 210.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,532 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Walmart by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of WMT opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $560.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

