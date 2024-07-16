Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Insider Keith Sadler Sells 11,950 Shares

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.72), for a total value of £71,102.50 ($92,209.18).

Warpaint London Stock Performance

LON:W7L opened at GBX 574 ($7.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £443.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,188.89 and a beta of 0.69. Warpaint London PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 262.23 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($8.43). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 547.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 457.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on W7L shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.52) price objective on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Articles

