Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

