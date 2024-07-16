WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.4 %

WEC stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.