Wedbush Comments on First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $45.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $45.46. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $191.52 per share.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,775.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,707.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,597.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

