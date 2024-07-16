Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $53.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. 158,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,790. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,140,000 after buying an additional 129,541 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 412,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

