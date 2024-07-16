Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Buy Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.47.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.19 on Monday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 92.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,270,000 after buying an additional 1,162,540 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Wendy’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s



The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

