WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 41.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $4,584,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

