Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

