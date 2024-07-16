White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 198.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Walmart stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

