Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $58,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $107,010,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $73,185,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $263.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

