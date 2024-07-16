Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $57.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,448,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

