WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW) Shares Up 10.3%

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.96 and last traded at $67.51. 119,400 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55.

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

