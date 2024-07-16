WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Trading Up 10.3%

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.96 and last traded at $67.51. Approximately 119,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 266,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,000.

About WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

