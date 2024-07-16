WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Shares Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.47). 379,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 253,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

Specifically, insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of WizzFinancial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £92,820 ($120,373.49). 63.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

WizzFinancial Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.59.

WizzFinancial Company Profile

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

