WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.590 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WNS stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

