Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,262,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after acquiring an additional 217,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

