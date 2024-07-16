Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,697. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.