Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sabre in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Sabre stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Sabre has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,284,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 686,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $3,586,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

