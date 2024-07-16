Zacks Research Comments on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

AWK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.33 on Monday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

