Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integer in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $6.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Integer

Integer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 6.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Integer in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.