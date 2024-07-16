Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Motorola Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $13.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.98. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $394.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.28. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $394.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

