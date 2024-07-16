Zacks Research Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.75 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

LPL Financial stock opened at $263.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.55. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $289.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

