Zacks Research Weighs in on WESCO International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for WESCO International in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $14.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.39 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $174.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.30. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,350,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 860.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.