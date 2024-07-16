Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.29.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $106.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.20. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.