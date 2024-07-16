ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $18.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

