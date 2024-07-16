ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.76 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.52.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.