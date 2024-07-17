1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives “Underperform” Rating from DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 150,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.