1,184 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in ResMed by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $18,751,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ResMed by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in ResMed by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

