16,705 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SD opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $510.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.15.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

