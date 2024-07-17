1,701 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after buying an additional 550,321 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 422,241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $161.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

