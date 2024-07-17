20,625 Shares in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grindr during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindr alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at $115,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,781,103 shares of company stock worth $17,183,504 over the last three months. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRND has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRND

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRND opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grindr Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grindr

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.