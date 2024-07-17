20,964 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. Analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

