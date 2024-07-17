25,825 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after buying an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its position in ACM Research by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 767,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACM Research by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 70,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

