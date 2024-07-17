2,636 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.