2,677 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,287,086. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

