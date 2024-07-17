27,731 Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on IGMS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.