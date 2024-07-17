2,811 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Celsius Trading Up 0.3 %

CELH opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.